11406 Sunrise Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious and airy one-story home in much desired Plantation Resort community, just minutes away from elementary school, golf course, and easy access to 121 and DNT. Beautiful and unique features throughout the home with large bay windows in the formal living room, wide kitchen counter space and breakfast bar, wood fireplace, and high ceilings. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included, and the cooktop is gas. Master bath includes separate tub and large shower, walk-in closet, and dual sinks.