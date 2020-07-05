All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11406 Sunrise Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11406 Sunrise Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:52 AM

11406 Sunrise Lane

11406 Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11406 Sunrise Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and airy one-story home in much desired Plantation Resort community, just minutes away from elementary school, golf course, and easy access to 121 and DNT. Beautiful and unique features throughout the home with large bay windows in the formal living room, wide kitchen counter space and breakfast bar, wood fireplace, and high ceilings. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included, and the cooktop is gas. Master bath includes separate tub and large shower, walk-in closet, and dual sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11406 Sunrise Lane have any available units?
11406 Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11406 Sunrise Lane have?
Some of 11406 Sunrise Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11406 Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11406 Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11406 Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11406 Sunrise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11406 Sunrise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11406 Sunrise Lane offers parking.
Does 11406 Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11406 Sunrise Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11406 Sunrise Lane have a pool?
No, 11406 Sunrise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11406 Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 11406 Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11406 Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11406 Sunrise Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District