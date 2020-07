Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Well maintained house in master planned community with community pool, park, playground and jogging trails. Fabulous location with Frisco schools and easy access to 75, 121, and the Dallas Tollway. The house features granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious family room with corner fireplace. The fourth bed room can be used as a study. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet.