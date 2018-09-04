All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11349 Fountainbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11349 Fountainbridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11349 Fountainbridge Drive

11349 Fountainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11349 Fountainbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open, bright, and spacious floor plan with decorator colors. Family room has a 2 story cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and beautiful laminate flooring. Master suite is down with a recently remodeled shower. Great storage with walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Roof replaced in 2015. HVAC replaced in 2011 with 10 yr warranty. New Gas Stove, Dishwasher will be replaced with a new one along with sink and faucet. Refrigerator and washer dryer available at $100 extra per month. Landlord to pay HOA. HOA maintains front yard grass, Tenant to maintain the hedges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive have any available units?
11349 Fountainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive have?
Some of 11349 Fountainbridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11349 Fountainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11349 Fountainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11349 Fountainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11349 Fountainbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11349 Fountainbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11349 Fountainbridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11349 Fountainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11349 Fountainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11349 Fountainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11349 Fountainbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District