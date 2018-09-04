11349 Fountainbridge Drive

Amenities
Open, bright, and spacious floor plan with decorator colors. Family room has a 2 story cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and beautiful laminate flooring. Master suite is down with a recently remodeled shower. Great storage with walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Roof replaced in 2015. HVAC replaced in 2011 with 10 yr warranty. New Gas Stove, Dishwasher will be replaced with a new one along with sink and faucet. Refrigerator and washer dryer available at $100 extra per month. Landlord to pay HOA. HOA maintains front yard grass, Tenant to maintain the hedges.