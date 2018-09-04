11349 Fountainbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open, bright, and spacious floor plan with decorator colors. Family room has a 2 story cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and beautiful laminate flooring. Master suite is down with a recently remodeled shower. Great storage with walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Roof replaced in 2015. HVAC replaced in 2011 with 10 yr warranty. New Gas Stove, Dishwasher will be replaced with a new one along with sink and faucet. Refrigerator and washer dryer available at $100 extra per month. Landlord to pay HOA. HOA maintains front yard grass, Tenant to maintain the hedges.