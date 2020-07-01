11315 Mansfield Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Beautiful newly renovated with wood flooring throughout. This 2 stories home is on a corner lot. Private Master Bedroom is on first floor. Game room upstairs with other 3 bedrooms. Formal living to entertain guests. Gourmet style kitchen with island and open to den. Spacious family room with fireplace. Study room (office) downstairs. Bright rooms with lots of windows. Tile in all wet areas and kitchen. Large yard with auto sprinkler system. Excellent schools. Beautiful park with playground just across the street from the house.