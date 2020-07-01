All apartments in Frisco
11315 Mansfield Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

11315 Mansfield Drive

11315 Mansfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Mansfield Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful newly renovated with wood flooring throughout. This 2 stories home is on a corner lot. Private Master Bedroom is on first floor. Game room upstairs with other 3 bedrooms. Formal living to entertain guests. Gourmet style kitchen with island and open to den. Spacious family room with fireplace. Study room (office) downstairs. Bright rooms with lots of windows. Tile in all wet areas and kitchen. Large yard with auto sprinkler system. Excellent schools. Beautiful park with playground just across the street from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Mansfield Drive have any available units?
11315 Mansfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 Mansfield Drive have?
Some of 11315 Mansfield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 Mansfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Mansfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Mansfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11315 Mansfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11315 Mansfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11315 Mansfield Drive offers parking.
Does 11315 Mansfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 Mansfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Mansfield Drive have a pool?
No, 11315 Mansfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11315 Mansfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 11315 Mansfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Mansfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 Mansfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

