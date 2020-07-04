11301 Huntington Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the heart of Frisco near shopping centers and restaurants. Beautiful and well laid out floor plan with great natural light that offers high ceilings, newly updated bathrooms and living areas in the sough after Frisco School District. Newly installed luxury plank floors, bathrooms that include LED lighting, decorative tile and carrara counters. Enjoy a spacious kitchen made to create memorable home cooked meals with granite countertops, stainless steel applicances, stone backsplash that opens to the living area that features a shiplap and stone decorated fireplace with a handmade customized mantel highlighed by LED light. The owner of the property is the listing agent.