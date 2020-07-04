All apartments in Frisco
11301 Huntington Road

11301 Huntington Road · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Huntington Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the heart of Frisco near shopping centers and restaurants. Beautiful and well laid out floor plan with great natural light that offers high ceilings, newly updated bathrooms and living areas in the sough after Frisco School District. Newly installed luxury plank floors, bathrooms that include LED lighting, decorative tile and carrara counters. Enjoy a spacious kitchen made to create memorable home cooked meals with granite countertops, stainless steel applicances, stone backsplash that opens to the living area that features a shiplap and stone decorated fireplace with a handmade customized mantel highlighed by LED light. The owner of the property is the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Huntington Road have any available units?
11301 Huntington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 Huntington Road have?
Some of 11301 Huntington Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 Huntington Road currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Huntington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Huntington Road pet-friendly?
No, 11301 Huntington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11301 Huntington Road offer parking?
No, 11301 Huntington Road does not offer parking.
Does 11301 Huntington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 Huntington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Huntington Road have a pool?
No, 11301 Huntington Road does not have a pool.
Does 11301 Huntington Road have accessible units?
No, 11301 Huntington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Huntington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 Huntington Road has units with dishwashers.

