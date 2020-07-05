All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11213 Sunrise Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11213 Sunrise Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:07 AM

11213 Sunrise Lane

11213 Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11213 Sunrise Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For Rent in a Peaceful and Mature neighborhood! 4-Bedroom Beautiful Golf Course House with a Dream Floor Plan! Master down, Two other Bedrooms are separated from Master Room, 4th bedroom with a full bath is on second floor.Much Natural Light throughout the house! Stunning Kitchen with double oven,Island and Breakfast Bar,Granite Countertop, and many Cabinets space. Every Each Room is very spacious, Plenty of Storage Space throughout the House!Huge Entertaining or Game room is on second floor with a bonus room which can be a small office or a temporary guest room. AMAZING Golf Course view on the deck and the backyard. Community also provides Community Pool, Basketball and Tennis Courts- HOA due is on landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 Sunrise Lane have any available units?
11213 Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11213 Sunrise Lane have?
Some of 11213 Sunrise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11213 Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11213 Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11213 Sunrise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11213 Sunrise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11213 Sunrise Lane offers parking.
Does 11213 Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 Sunrise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 Sunrise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11213 Sunrise Lane has a pool.
Does 11213 Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 11213 Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11213 Sunrise Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District