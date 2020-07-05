11213 Sunrise Lane

Amenities

For Rent in a Peaceful and Mature neighborhood! 4-Bedroom Beautiful Golf Course House with a Dream Floor Plan! Master down, Two other Bedrooms are separated from Master Room, 4th bedroom with a full bath is on second floor.Much Natural Light throughout the house! Stunning Kitchen with double oven,Island and Breakfast Bar,Granite Countertop, and many Cabinets space. Every Each Room is very spacious, Plenty of Storage Space throughout the House!Huge Entertaining or Game room is on second floor with a bonus room which can be a small office or a temporary guest room. AMAZING Golf Course view on the deck and the backyard. Community also provides Community Pool, Basketball and Tennis Courts- HOA due is on landlord.