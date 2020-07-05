11157 Luckenbach Drive

Amenities

Fantastic 2-story house in Panther Creek Estates. Great open floor plan. Master bedroom downstairs. Extended brk bar, granite counter tops, spacious family room, game room, a bonus room for extra storage, large backyard, beautiful landscaped front yard. Fridge, washer and dryer stay if tenant needs. Hurry, this stunning home at great location in Frisco will not last!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

