11157 Luckenbach Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

11157 Luckenbach Drive

11157 Luckenbach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11157 Luckenbach Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
game room
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2-story house in Panther Creek Estates. Great open floor plan. Master bedroom downstairs. Extended brk bar, granite counter tops, spacious family room, game room, a bonus room for extra storage, large backyard, beautiful landscaped front yard. Fridge, washer and dryer stay if tenant needs. Hurry, this stunning home at great location in Frisco will not last!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

