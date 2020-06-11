All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11146 Silver Horn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11146 Silver Horn Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

11146 Silver Horn Drive

11146 Silver Horn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11146 Silver Horn Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Soaring ceilings, crown moldings, naildown hardwood floor , new carpet & natural light welcomes guests to this West Frisco home. Formal Dining offers easy entertaining. Spacious Family Room boasts brick fireplace & s.sound prewire. Solid surface counters complements an island kitchen with 42in cabinets, dble ovens, & plenty of cabinet & strge space. Huge Master Ste w-sitting area & crtyrd. 1st flr guest ste & study! GameRoom & 3x bdrms on 2nd. New Roof & Fence. one of the best school in Frisco. Easy to access shoping area and Dallas Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11146 Silver Horn Drive have any available units?
11146 Silver Horn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11146 Silver Horn Drive have?
Some of 11146 Silver Horn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11146 Silver Horn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11146 Silver Horn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11146 Silver Horn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11146 Silver Horn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11146 Silver Horn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11146 Silver Horn Drive offers parking.
Does 11146 Silver Horn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11146 Silver Horn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11146 Silver Horn Drive have a pool?
No, 11146 Silver Horn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11146 Silver Horn Drive have accessible units?
No, 11146 Silver Horn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11146 Silver Horn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11146 Silver Horn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District