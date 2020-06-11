11146 Silver Horn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Soaring ceilings, crown moldings, naildown hardwood floor , new carpet & natural light welcomes guests to this West Frisco home. Formal Dining offers easy entertaining. Spacious Family Room boasts brick fireplace & s.sound prewire. Solid surface counters complements an island kitchen with 42in cabinets, dble ovens, & plenty of cabinet & strge space. Huge Master Ste w-sitting area & crtyrd. 1st flr guest ste & study! GameRoom & 3x bdrms on 2nd. New Roof & Fence. one of the best school in Frisco. Easy to access shoping area and Dallas Tollway.