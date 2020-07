Amenities

Very nice 3 bed 2 bath home with flex dining room or study up front. Split floor plan with 2 beds in front and Master Bedroom in rear of home. Upgrades inc wood floors in family room, tile in entry and wet areas, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen, remodel master bathroom, sliding wood gate in rear of home which provides lots of privacy and a large backyard. Must see this clean home located near 121 and North Dallas Tollway and lots of restaurants and corporate offices.