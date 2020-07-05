10809 reisling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated one story home in a great neighborhood! New paint and new flooring throughout the entire house. Bathrooms are updated with premium porcelain tiles, new toilets, gorgeous vanities with marble tops, and new lighting fixtures. Spacious master suite. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower with large walk in closet. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, new sink and high end faucet. The inviting floor plan hosts formal dining room, office (which could be a 4th bedroom), custom kitchen and split bedrooms. Easy access to Dallas Toll and 121. Walk to Shawnee Trail Elementary & sports complex. Come see it today!