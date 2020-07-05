All apartments in Frisco
10809 reisling Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 1:56 AM

10809 reisling Drive

10809 Reisling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Reisling Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated one story home in a great neighborhood! New paint and new flooring throughout the entire house. Bathrooms are updated with premium porcelain tiles, new toilets, gorgeous vanities with marble tops, and new lighting fixtures. Spacious master suite. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower with large walk in closet. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, new sink and high end faucet. The inviting floor plan hosts formal dining room, office (which could be a 4th bedroom), custom kitchen and split bedrooms. Easy access to Dallas Toll and 121. Walk to Shawnee Trail Elementary & sports complex. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 reisling Drive have any available units?
10809 reisling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 reisling Drive have?
Some of 10809 reisling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 reisling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10809 reisling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 reisling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10809 reisling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10809 reisling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10809 reisling Drive offers parking.
Does 10809 reisling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10809 reisling Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 reisling Drive have a pool?
No, 10809 reisling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10809 reisling Drive have accessible units?
No, 10809 reisling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 reisling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 reisling Drive has units with dishwashers.

