10633 Kingsford Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

10633 Kingsford Lane

10633 Kingsford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10633 Kingsford Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Exceptional Shaddock built 5 bedroom, 5 and half bath East facing home includes Master suite, 2nd bedroom or MIL suite with attached bath and study on 1st Floor, Hand-scrapped hardwood flooring, Dream Kitchen has SS appliances, double ovens, microwave, gas cooking, tons of upgraded cabinets, large island and granite. First floor family room with hardwood flooring, and tons of windows. 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms, Game room and Media room upstairs, two upstairs bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Lots of natural lighting in this home. Excellent Frisco ISD schools are w-i walking distance. 2019 Roof and Gutters plus new fence painting. Motivated seller and all offers will be considered. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10633 Kingsford Lane have any available units?
10633 Kingsford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10633 Kingsford Lane have?
Some of 10633 Kingsford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10633 Kingsford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10633 Kingsford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10633 Kingsford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10633 Kingsford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10633 Kingsford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10633 Kingsford Lane offers parking.
Does 10633 Kingsford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10633 Kingsford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10633 Kingsford Lane have a pool?
No, 10633 Kingsford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10633 Kingsford Lane have accessible units?
No, 10633 Kingsford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10633 Kingsford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10633 Kingsford Lane has units with dishwashers.

