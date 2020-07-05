10633 Kingsford Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Exceptional Shaddock built 5 bedroom, 5 and half bath East facing home includes Master suite, 2nd bedroom or MIL suite with attached bath and study on 1st Floor, Hand-scrapped hardwood flooring, Dream Kitchen has SS appliances, double ovens, microwave, gas cooking, tons of upgraded cabinets, large island and granite. First floor family room with hardwood flooring, and tons of windows. 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms, Game room and Media room upstairs, two upstairs bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Lots of natural lighting in this home. Excellent Frisco ISD schools are w-i walking distance. 2019 Roof and Gutters plus new fence painting. Motivated seller and all offers will be considered. Move in ready