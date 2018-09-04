10614 Memphis Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful home in the highly sought after golf community of Plantation Resort. 3 bedrooms up and 4th bedroom or study down. Bright and neutral two tone paint, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout downstairs. White cabinets, black granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances give the kitchen an updated look. Cozy living area off of the kitchen with stunning white fireplace. Escape to the huge master suite and relax in the garden tub. Spacious backyard with covered porch and gorgeous stone patio. Award winning Frisco ISD. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in the rental.