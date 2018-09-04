All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10614 Memphis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10614 Memphis Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:38 AM

10614 Memphis Dr

10614 East Memphis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10614 East Memphis Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in the highly sought after golf community of Plantation Resort. 3 bedrooms up and 4th bedroom or study down. Bright and neutral two tone paint, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout downstairs. White cabinets, black granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances give the kitchen an updated look. Cozy living area off of the kitchen with stunning white fireplace. Escape to the huge master suite and relax in the garden tub. Spacious backyard with covered porch and gorgeous stone patio. Award winning Frisco ISD. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10614 Memphis Dr have any available units?
10614 Memphis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10614 Memphis Dr have?
Some of 10614 Memphis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10614 Memphis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10614 Memphis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10614 Memphis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10614 Memphis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10614 Memphis Dr offer parking?
No, 10614 Memphis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10614 Memphis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10614 Memphis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10614 Memphis Dr have a pool?
No, 10614 Memphis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10614 Memphis Dr have accessible units?
No, 10614 Memphis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10614 Memphis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10614 Memphis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District