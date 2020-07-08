All apartments in Frisco
10407 Stone Falls Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:50 AM

10407 Stone Falls Lane

10407 Stone Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10407 Stone Falls Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
FRISCO ISD!! PET FRIENDLY! Custom tile on first floor , kitchen features granite counter tops & tumbled stone back splash, under cabinet lighting. pendant lighting over breakfast bar. French doors to study. All bedrooms conveniently located upstairs. HUGE game room upstairs with computer nook. Oil rubbed bronze hardware and lighting. Large master retreat with sitting area. Master bath features frame glass shower, separate vanities. Relax at the end of the day in the pool sized back yard with arbor to shade the over sized patio--great for entertaining. July move in! *Home has been painted neutral colors throughout since these photos were taken. No Sign in yard. PLEASE EMAIL APPLICATIONS BY SAT MAY 23 BY 5PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10407 Stone Falls Lane have any available units?
10407 Stone Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10407 Stone Falls Lane have?
Some of 10407 Stone Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10407 Stone Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10407 Stone Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10407 Stone Falls Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10407 Stone Falls Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10407 Stone Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10407 Stone Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 10407 Stone Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10407 Stone Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10407 Stone Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10407 Stone Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 10407 Stone Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 10407 Stone Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10407 Stone Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10407 Stone Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.

