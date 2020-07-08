10407 Stone Falls Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

FRISCO ISD!! PET FRIENDLY! Custom tile on first floor , kitchen features granite counter tops & tumbled stone back splash, under cabinet lighting. pendant lighting over breakfast bar. French doors to study. All bedrooms conveniently located upstairs. HUGE game room upstairs with computer nook. Oil rubbed bronze hardware and lighting. Large master retreat with sitting area. Master bath features frame glass shower, separate vanities. Relax at the end of the day in the pool sized back yard with arbor to shade the over sized patio--great for entertaining. July move in! *Home has been painted neutral colors throughout since these photos were taken. No Sign in yard. PLEASE EMAIL APPLICATIONS BY SAT MAY 23 BY 5PM