Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly sought after Tuscany Square unit! This open and bright home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage plus study and game room. Features include high ceilings, nice size bedrooms, granite countertops, breakfast bar, 2" blinds, ceiling fans, rounded corners, full sized laundry and painted garage. Outside you will find the front yard maintained by HOA, nice sized back yard and spinkler system. This property backs to a greenbelt, which makes great play area for children.