10316 Ashmont Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You will be in awe at the absolute unit that is this home. SPRAWLING single story split floor plan in Frisco with NO HOA! Located minutes from 121, this home has been very well maintained and is move in ready. This home is fully decked out with porcelain wood-look tile, 5 ton high efficiency HVAC, board on board privacy fence, retractable covered patio, backyard entry into master, plus many more features. This open floor plan is very light and bright with an awesome skylight in the extremely large kitchen -- plenty of cabinet space! The master has a beautiful bay window and 2 closets! The Fourth bedroom can be used as a home office. Move in ready, tour today!