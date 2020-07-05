All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10316 Ashmont Drive

10316 Ashmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Ashmont Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will be in awe at the absolute unit that is this home. SPRAWLING single story split floor plan in Frisco with NO HOA! Located minutes from 121, this home has been very well maintained and is move in ready. This home is fully decked out with porcelain wood-look tile, 5 ton high efficiency HVAC, board on board privacy fence, retractable covered patio, backyard entry into master, plus many more features. This open floor plan is very light and bright with an awesome skylight in the extremely large kitchen -- plenty of cabinet space! The master has a beautiful bay window and 2 closets! The Fourth bedroom can be used as a home office. Move in ready, tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Ashmont Drive have any available units?
10316 Ashmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Ashmont Drive have?
Some of 10316 Ashmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Ashmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Ashmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Ashmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Ashmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10316 Ashmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Ashmont Drive offers parking.
Does 10316 Ashmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Ashmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Ashmont Drive have a pool?
No, 10316 Ashmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Ashmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 10316 Ashmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Ashmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10316 Ashmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

