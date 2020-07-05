All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10299 Cavalcade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10299 Cavalcade Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:40 AM

10299 Cavalcade Drive

10299 Cavalcade Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10299 Cavalcade Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
internet access
media room
new construction
Biggest backyard in the community 70 ft X 30 ft. Owners lives next door for quick accessibility.Upgrades Level 6 seamless white titles in the living room and common areas (pantry, utility and powder room) Bronze fixtures (Faucets, trim, fan and door handles) for modern appearance. Titles upgraded in all bathrooms. Two tone cabinets in the kitchen. 4 spice Pull-out cabinets in the kitchen.Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Upgraded main door with reeded glass and keypad door entry.WiFi Thermostat. 5.1 home theater pre-wiring in living room. Gas drop, flood light in backyard. Plumbing outlet, additional windows in the game room. 6 ft high power outlet in every room for easy TV mounting and hiding wires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10299 Cavalcade Drive have any available units?
10299 Cavalcade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10299 Cavalcade Drive have?
Some of 10299 Cavalcade Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10299 Cavalcade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10299 Cavalcade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10299 Cavalcade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10299 Cavalcade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10299 Cavalcade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10299 Cavalcade Drive offers parking.
Does 10299 Cavalcade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10299 Cavalcade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10299 Cavalcade Drive have a pool?
No, 10299 Cavalcade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10299 Cavalcade Drive have accessible units?
No, 10299 Cavalcade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10299 Cavalcade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10299 Cavalcade Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District