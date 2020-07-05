10299 Cavalcade Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking internet access media room new construction

Biggest backyard in the community 70 ft X 30 ft. Owners lives next door for quick accessibility.Upgrades Level 6 seamless white titles in the living room and common areas (pantry, utility and powder room) Bronze fixtures (Faucets, trim, fan and door handles) for modern appearance. Titles upgraded in all bathrooms. Two tone cabinets in the kitchen. 4 spice Pull-out cabinets in the kitchen.Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Upgraded main door with reeded glass and keypad door entry.WiFi Thermostat. 5.1 home theater pre-wiring in living room. Gas drop, flood light in backyard. Plumbing outlet, additional windows in the game room. 6 ft high power outlet in every room for easy TV mounting and hiding wires.