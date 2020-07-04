This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has not had an update therefore you will not be paying normal price on this one. It will be leased as is with finishes throughout. We will make sure all systems work and the duplex will be clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10141 Camelot Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 10141 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 10141 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10141 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10141 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.