Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10141 Camelot Drive

10141 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10141 Camelot Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has not had an update therefore you will not be paying normal price on this one. It will be leased as is with finishes throughout. We will make sure all systems work and the duplex will be clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 Camelot Drive have any available units?
10141 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10141 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 10141 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10141 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10141 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10141 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10141 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10141 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 10141 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10141 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 10141 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10141 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 10141 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10141 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.

