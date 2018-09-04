10105 Samantha Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this miraculous home in sought-after Frisco community! This home is located in DFW's top 10 best school districts. You will fall in LOVE with this beautiful kitchen that is great for gatherings and lovely floor plan. There is a formal dining, 2 great size living areas and a game room! Master bedroom is located downstairs with a custom walk in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs along with the game room and a full bathroom with dual sinks. Minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants, neighborhood creek and jogging trails. Home will not last! Pets are on a case by case basis.