Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10105 Samantha Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

10105 Samantha Drive

10105 Samantha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Samantha Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this miraculous home in sought-after Frisco community! This home is located in DFW's top 10 best school districts. You will fall in LOVE with this beautiful kitchen that is great for gatherings and lovely floor plan. There is a formal dining, 2 great size living areas and a game room! Master bedroom is located downstairs with a custom walk in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs along with the game room and a full bathroom with dual sinks. Minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants, neighborhood creek and jogging trails. Home will not last! Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Samantha Drive have any available units?
10105 Samantha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Samantha Drive have?
Some of 10105 Samantha Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Samantha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Samantha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Samantha Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10105 Samantha Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10105 Samantha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10105 Samantha Drive offers parking.
Does 10105 Samantha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 Samantha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Samantha Drive have a pool?
No, 10105 Samantha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10105 Samantha Drive have accessible units?
No, 10105 Samantha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Samantha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 Samantha Drive has units with dishwashers.

