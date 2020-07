Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

MAKE THIS YOUR HOME! Fabulous 2 story home in great Frisco neighborhood. Well maintained property has a bright and open floor plan. Great for entertaining! Family room open to kitchen with breakfast area and overlooks private backyard. Large upstairs game room and 4th BR can be used as a study-home office. Located close to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares. This home is ready for your family to move in!