10040 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Looking for Luxury? This gem is ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious single story home in ideal neighborhood of Preston Gables. Natural light illuminates the high ceilings, flooring desirable floor place. The kitchen is fit for any chef adorned with brand new upgraded appliances, bright cabinetry and granite countertops. Wifi smart features. Landlord prefers an 18+ month lease. Small pets, bankruptcies and less than stellar credit will be considered on a case by case situation. Have received multiple applications- please don't call to ask.