Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

Park West

7251 Crowley Rd · (817) 497-8977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Select Homes - Up to 1 Month Free. Look & Lease - Waived App/Admin, Concessed after Move-In.
logo
Fee Reduction
Waived App/Admin, Concessed after Move-In.
Location

7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08306 · Avail. Sep 5

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 11110 · Avail. Aug 29

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 07203 · Avail. Aug 8

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19103 · Avail. Aug 29

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 27212 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 27205 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
internet access
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment. Our community features spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 600 to 950 square feet. To help you feel at home, our apartments have fully equipped kitchens, full size washer/dryer connections, large bedrooms, over sized walk in closets and options to meet the needs of almost anyone. Our amenity package includes 3 swimming pools, a playground, dog park, newly renovated fitness center and 2 clothes care centers to help make life easier. Park West is located within 1 mile of I-20 and I-35. Please call for an appointment today. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature: Custom Tiled Fireplaces, Washer/Dryer Connections, Satin Nickel Ceiling Fans & Fixtures, Mosaic Tiled Kitchen Back-splash and & Tub, Two-Toned Custom Paint, Faux Wood 2' Blinds, Six Panel Molded Doors, Black ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Beds: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit of 50 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot, 620 spaces/unit, assigned. Visitors parking is open. Visitors must not park under covered parking. Please call us for complete parking information. Other, assigned: $25/month. Visitors parking is open. Visitors must not park under covered parking. Please call us for complete parking information. Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $20.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park West have any available units?
Park West has 19 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Park West have?
Some of Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park West currently offering any rent specials?
Park West is offering the following rent specials: Select Homes - Up to 1 Month Free. Look & Lease - Waived App/Admin, Concessed after Move-In.
Is Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, Park West is pet friendly.
Does Park West offer parking?
Yes, Park West offers parking.
Does Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park West have a pool?
Yes, Park West has a pool.
Does Park West have accessible units?
No, Park West does not have accessible units.
Does Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park West has units with dishwashers.
