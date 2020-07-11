Amenities
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment. Our community features spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 600 to 950 square feet. To help you feel at home, our apartments have fully equipped kitchens, full size washer/dryer connections, large bedrooms, over sized walk in closets and options to meet the needs of almost anyone. Our amenity package includes 3 swimming pools, a playground, dog park, newly renovated fitness center and 2 clothes care centers to help make life easier. Park West is located within 1 mile of I-20 and I-35. Please call for an appointment today. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature: Custom Tiled Fireplaces, Washer/Dryer Connections, Satin Nickel Ceiling Fans & Fixtures, Mosaic Tiled Kitchen Back-splash and & Tub, Two-Toned Custom Paint, Faux Wood 2' Blinds, Six Panel Molded Doors, Black ...