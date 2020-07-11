Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed internet access

Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment. Our community features spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 600 to 950 square feet. To help you feel at home, our apartments have fully equipped kitchens, full size washer/dryer connections, large bedrooms, over sized walk in closets and options to meet the needs of almost anyone. Our amenity package includes 3 swimming pools, a playground, dog park, newly renovated fitness center and 2 clothes care centers to help make life easier. Park West is located within 1 mile of I-20 and I-35. Please call for an appointment today. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature: Custom Tiled Fireplaces, Washer/Dryer Connections, Satin Nickel Ceiling Fans & Fixtures, Mosaic Tiled Kitchen Back-splash and & Tub, Two-Toned Custom Paint, Faux Wood 2' Blinds, Six Panel Molded Doors, Black ...