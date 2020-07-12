Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage hot tub media room on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage car wash area carport community garden game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving playground trash valet

Olympus 7th Street Station offers apartments in the vibrant West 7th area of Fort Worth that are unique, spacious, and luxuriously designed. With elegant floor plans consisting of one, two, or three bedrooms, full size washer and dryer connections, private verandas, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and more, living spaces here are sophisticated and smart. Our community amenities include additions like a state-of-the-art fitness studio, resort-inspired swimming pool, resident clubhouse with billiards, gourmet coffee bar, a three-story parking garage, a gazebo picnic area, and one-acre dog park. Our residents enjoy being able to walk to luxurious West 7th dining, shopping, and entertainment - from J.Rae's Sweet Shop to West Elm and more, you'll love the easy access to all the best of Fort Worth. All of this coupled with an idyllic location near downtown Fort Worth makes it easy to see why Olympus 7th Street Station apartments are in such high demand.