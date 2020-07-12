All apartments in Fort Worth
Olympus 7th Street.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Olympus 7th Street

Open Now until 6pm
2601 W 7th St · (817) 567-2749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LEASE TODAY & RECEIVE UP TO $1000 OFF & A CHANCE TO WIN SMART AT HOME GEAR!* Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
Location

2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4310 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 3312 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 3223 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3214 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus 7th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
media room
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
carport
community garden
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
Olympus 7th Street Station offers apartments in the vibrant West 7th area of Fort Worth that are unique, spacious, and luxuriously designed. With elegant floor plans consisting of one, two, or three bedrooms, full size washer and dryer connections, private verandas, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and more, living spaces here are sophisticated and smart. Our community amenities include additions like a state-of-the-art fitness studio, resort-inspired swimming pool, resident clubhouse with billiards, gourmet coffee bar, a three-story parking garage, a gazebo picnic area, and one-acre dog park. Our residents enjoy being able to walk to luxurious West 7th dining, shopping, and entertainment - from J.Rae's Sweet Shop to West Elm and more, you'll love the easy access to all the best of Fort Worth. All of this coupled with an idyllic location near downtown Fort Worth makes it easy to see why Olympus 7th Street Station apartments are in such high demand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75lbs. We allow cats and dogs, with a maximum of two pets per household. For more information on breed restrictions and our full pet policy, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered and multi-level parking garage with elevator. Assigned covered parking spots available as well as assigned parking garage spots. Fees range from $20 to $40. Please call our office for more information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olympus 7th Street have any available units?
Olympus 7th Street has 18 units available starting at $1,503 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus 7th Street have?
Some of Olympus 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus 7th Street is offering the following rent specials: LEASE TODAY & RECEIVE UP TO $1000 OFF & A CHANCE TO WIN SMART AT HOME GEAR!* Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
Is Olympus 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does Olympus 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, Olympus 7th Street offers parking.
Does Olympus 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, Olympus 7th Street has a pool.
Does Olympus 7th Street have accessible units?
Yes, Olympus 7th Street has accessible units.
Does Olympus 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus 7th Street has units with dishwashers.

