Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff

520 Samuels Ave · (817) 383-2618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5208 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 8301 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 3112 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4208T · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 4201T · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 6104 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5109 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
hot tub
Welcome Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX. Experience Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff Fort Worth's nicest apartments and townhomes. Located right next to Downtown Sundance Square, West 7th and next to the finest boutiques in Fort worth TX. Lincoln Park at trinity bluff apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes available in one of Fort Worth most peaceful settings. Located conveniently off 35W and Downtown Fort Worth, Lincoln Park at trinity Bluff apartment homes has convenient access to all of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington. Join your friends for drinks in downtown Fort Worth, or go for a walk in Trinity Park. Lincoln Park at trinity Bluff apartments is about style, colors, and innovative designs. Direct access to a volume of life's most pleasurable amenities from urban pool to parking garage, you'll want for little. Delicate sophistication. A change of space on a cliff side setting with views of envy. That's us too. A distinctive Townhome-style with attached and detached garages. A collection of its own, it challenges your expectations of what apartment living should be. Did we mention the views?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Gated parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units on each floor (sizes vary): $25-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff have any available units?
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff has 26 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff have?
Some of Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff offers parking.
Does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff has a pool.
Does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff has units with dishwashers.
