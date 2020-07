Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park gym parking pool putting green garage internet access package receiving accessible bbq/grill courtyard

The Heights of Cityview offers a variety of spacious one, two, and three bedroom layouts with open kitchens, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, and private patio/balcony space. The property features a Wi-Fi Cafe, gym, garden, putting green, and resort- style pool. The community offers easy access to downtown Fort Worth and Clear Fork Trinity River. Also, The Stockyards, Hulen Mall, and 7th Street are only a few miles away as downtown Fort Worth is a quick commute. Find your new home today at The Heights of Cityview.