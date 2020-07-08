All apartments in Fort Worth
Dakota Ridge

6776 Westcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6776 Westcreek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: South Fort Worth 

Fort Worth 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $780-795 / 642-651 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1044

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota Ridge have any available units?
Dakota Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Dakota Ridge have?
Some of Dakota Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dakota Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Dakota Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Dakota Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Dakota Ridge offers parking.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dakota Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has a pool.
Does Dakota Ridge have accessible units?
No, Dakota Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has units with dishwashers.

