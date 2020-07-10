9865 Sparrow Hawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available IMMEDIATELY! GORGEOUS 3-2-2, fast-access west-FW through downtown! NEW hardwood-styled laminate, May 2020 -NO carpet, anywhere! More than 1,900-sq.ft with 2-LR & 2-dining areas. Even MSTR has office, nursery or sitting room! Check out split-BDRMs -each with WALK-IN closets- open kitchen-LR-DR, WBFP, central H&A, ceiling fans, covered patio, fenced yard, multi-storage plus large pantry & room for full-sized W,D! Walking distance to schools & under 1-mi to local shops, dining, services. Convenient to Lockheed, NAS JRB, I-820, I-30, Westworth Village, Lake Worth. Pets, case-by-case. Renter's Insurance & yard care, req'd. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Request your Showing & APPLY, TODAY!