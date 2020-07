Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Northwest ISD! Home features vaulted ceilings, large family room with corner cast stone fireplace plus, wood laminates or ceramic tile throughout! Open floor plan concept to kitchen with breakfast bar and gas stove. Great sized rooms and great storage space. Easy access to shopping and entertainment, schools and highway. Come see this gem today! Looking for a 14- 18 month Lease.