9824 Pack Saddle Trail

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming one story home! Well maintained an move in ready. Large dine in kitchen leads to spacious living area. The master bedroom has its own private bath with garden tub and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite and are spacious with good sized closets. Convenient location to highways and down town. Plenty of shopping and dining within minutes of this lovely home.