9720 Barksdale Drive

GORGEOUS home in Ft. Worth Heritage! Enjoy multiple pools, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, water features, walk-jog paths & all the amenities you need in one master-planned community! Homes ranging up to the 1Ms in the award winning Keller ISD. BEAUTIFUL home w- master & 2nd bedroom & full bathroom downstairs! 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs! Entryway & adjoining dining room features granite & wood inlaid floor! Wood extended in living & dining. Beautiful tile, carpet throughout. Enjoy the downstairs home office or 2nd living or versatility of use of the front room any way you wish! Spacious kitchen open to breakfast & living! 4000 ft. of endless options! 3-car garage! Large backyard w- covered patio!