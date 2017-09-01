All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

9720 Barksdale Drive

9720 Barksdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9720 Barksdale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS home in Ft. Worth Heritage! Enjoy multiple pools, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, water features, walk-jog paths & all the amenities you need in one master-planned community! Homes ranging up to the 1Ms in the award winning Keller ISD. BEAUTIFUL home w- master & 2nd bedroom & full bathroom downstairs! 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs! Entryway & adjoining dining room features granite & wood inlaid floor! Wood extended in living & dining. Beautiful tile, carpet throughout. Enjoy the downstairs home office or 2nd living or versatility of use of the front room any way you wish! Spacious kitchen open to breakfast & living! 4000 ft. of endless options! 3-car garage! Large backyard w- covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Barksdale Drive have any available units?
9720 Barksdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Barksdale Drive have?
Some of 9720 Barksdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Barksdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Barksdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Barksdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9720 Barksdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9720 Barksdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Barksdale Drive offers parking.
Does 9720 Barksdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Barksdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Barksdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9720 Barksdale Drive has a pool.
Does 9720 Barksdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9720 Barksdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Barksdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 Barksdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

