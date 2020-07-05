All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9617 Olivia Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

9617 Olivia Drive

9617 Olivia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9617 Olivia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a gem of a find. A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in a coveted neighborhood with easy access to Loop 820. The living room and master bedroom both feature soaring vaulted ceilings. Open concept living/dining/kitchen with a large walk-in pantry. Large master suite with both a shower and garden tub. This house is very energy efficient with solar screens on all windows. Has a private, fenced back yard with a small patio for grilling or just hanging out watching your dog play.

Pets considered on an individual basis with a good application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Olivia Drive have any available units?
9617 Olivia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Olivia Drive have?
Some of 9617 Olivia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Olivia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Olivia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Olivia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9617 Olivia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9617 Olivia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Olivia Drive offers parking.
Does 9617 Olivia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Olivia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Olivia Drive have a pool?
No, 9617 Olivia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Olivia Drive have accessible units?
No, 9617 Olivia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Olivia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9617 Olivia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

