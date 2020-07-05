9617 Olivia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a gem of a find. A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in a coveted neighborhood with easy access to Loop 820. The living room and master bedroom both feature soaring vaulted ceilings. Open concept living/dining/kitchen with a large walk-in pantry. Large master suite with both a shower and garden tub. This house is very energy efficient with solar screens on all windows. Has a private, fenced back yard with a small patio for grilling or just hanging out watching your dog play.



Pets considered on an individual basis with a good application and additional deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.