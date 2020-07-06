All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9528 Willow Branch Way, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice single story home in Crowley ISD - https://rently.com/properties/1128652?source=marketing
Very nice and well-maintained 4 bedroom home in Crowley ISD with very open floor plan. Living room has fireplace. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, utility area and bathrooms, wood floors in living room and master bedroom, and carpet in three other bedrooms. New paint throughout. There are ceiling fans in master and 2 secondary bedrooms and in living room. Covered front porch and good sized covered back patio. Lots of cabinets and counter space and linen closets for extra storage and great open floor plan from living room to kitchen and kitchen dining areas. Lots of windows for plenty of natural light throughout home. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Pets ok with owner approval and additional deposit. TAR application, app fee is $45 per adult. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.

(RLNE5315530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9528 Willow Branch Way have any available units?
9528 Willow Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9528 Willow Branch Way have?
Some of 9528 Willow Branch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9528 Willow Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
9528 Willow Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9528 Willow Branch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9528 Willow Branch Way is pet friendly.
Does 9528 Willow Branch Way offer parking?
No, 9528 Willow Branch Way does not offer parking.
Does 9528 Willow Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9528 Willow Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9528 Willow Branch Way have a pool?
No, 9528 Willow Branch Way does not have a pool.
Does 9528 Willow Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 9528 Willow Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9528 Willow Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9528 Willow Branch Way does not have units with dishwashers.

