9528 Willow Branch Way

Very nice single story home in Crowley ISD - https://rently.com/properties/1128652?source=marketing

Very nice and well-maintained 4 bedroom home in Crowley ISD with very open floor plan. Living room has fireplace. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, utility area and bathrooms, wood floors in living room and master bedroom, and carpet in three other bedrooms. New paint throughout. There are ceiling fans in master and 2 secondary bedrooms and in living room. Covered front porch and good sized covered back patio. Lots of cabinets and counter space and linen closets for extra storage and great open floor plan from living room to kitchen and kitchen dining areas. Lots of windows for plenty of natural light throughout home. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Pets ok with owner approval and additional deposit. TAR application, app fee is $45 per adult. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.



(RLNE5315530)