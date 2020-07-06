9433 Saltbrush Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

NEARLY BRAND NEW, barely lived in beauty built in 2018 with wood floors throughout downstairs, upgraded carpet up, gorgeous semi-circular stairs with iron accents leading up to game room. Master bedroom and second bedroom down, two bedrooms upstairs. Study, dining with vaulted ceiling, living with two story vaulted ceiling featuring a stone fireplace and wall of windows facing backyard. Upgraded kitchen cabinets with beautiful carved detail, large pantry, California Kitchen island, Ecobee thermostat, upgraded carpet upstairs. Living room and expanded covered patio area with sound system. Patio features retractable awning and gas hookup for outdoor grill. Ready for immediate move in.