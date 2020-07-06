All apartments in Fort Worth
9433 Saltbrush Street

9433 Saltbrush St · No Longer Available
Location

9433 Saltbrush St, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEARLY BRAND NEW, barely lived in beauty built in 2018 with wood floors throughout downstairs, upgraded carpet up, gorgeous semi-circular stairs with iron accents leading up to game room. Master bedroom and second bedroom down, two bedrooms upstairs. Study, dining with vaulted ceiling, living with two story vaulted ceiling featuring a stone fireplace and wall of windows facing backyard. Upgraded kitchen cabinets with beautiful carved detail, large pantry, California Kitchen island, Ecobee thermostat, upgraded carpet upstairs. Living room and expanded covered patio area with sound system. Patio features retractable awning and gas hookup for outdoor grill. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9433 Saltbrush Street have any available units?
9433 Saltbrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9433 Saltbrush Street have?
Some of 9433 Saltbrush Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9433 Saltbrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
9433 Saltbrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9433 Saltbrush Street pet-friendly?
No, 9433 Saltbrush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9433 Saltbrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 9433 Saltbrush Street offers parking.
Does 9433 Saltbrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9433 Saltbrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9433 Saltbrush Street have a pool?
No, 9433 Saltbrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 9433 Saltbrush Street have accessible units?
No, 9433 Saltbrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9433 Saltbrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9433 Saltbrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.

