9365 Shoveler Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Spacious home with private community lake, jogging biking trail and easy access to major highways. Bright and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, walk in pantry and breakfast room open to large family room with fireplace. Study and Dining area off entryway. Master bedroom downstairs with spa like bathroom separate shower and garden tub for relaxing. Upstairs you will find over sized game room with french doors leading to covered balcony. Separate media room with projector screen. 2 bedrooms, full bath plus built in desk area. Desired neighborhood and school district.