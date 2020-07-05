All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9365 Shoveler Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Spacious home with private community lake, jogging biking trail and easy access to major highways. Bright and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, walk in pantry and breakfast room open to large family room with fireplace. Study and Dining area off entryway. Master bedroom downstairs with spa like bathroom separate shower and garden tub for relaxing. Upstairs you will find over sized game room with french doors leading to covered balcony. Separate media room with projector screen. 2 bedrooms, full bath plus built in desk area. Desired neighborhood and school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9365 Shoveler Trail have any available units?
9365 Shoveler Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9365 Shoveler Trail have?
Some of 9365 Shoveler Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9365 Shoveler Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9365 Shoveler Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9365 Shoveler Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9365 Shoveler Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9365 Shoveler Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9365 Shoveler Trail offers parking.
Does 9365 Shoveler Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9365 Shoveler Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9365 Shoveler Trail have a pool?
No, 9365 Shoveler Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9365 Shoveler Trail have accessible units?
No, 9365 Shoveler Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9365 Shoveler Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9365 Shoveler Trail has units with dishwashers.

