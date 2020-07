Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities pool

It is a single story open concept floorpan plenty of windows and natural light. The kitchen has granite and an island and an eat in dining area. There is also a formal area at the front of the property that could be used for an office or a kids space, its flexible. The bedrooms are nice sized with plenty of storage through out the property. The backyard is big and backs up to the soon to be greenbelt. This home is located in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD.