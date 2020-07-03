All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9261 Odeum Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9261 Odeum Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 9:06 PM

9261 Odeum Drive

9261 Odeum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9261 Odeum Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home on corner lot with 2 living areas, split bedrooms, master retreat downstairs, second living up that leads to covered corner balcony, built in desk/work area & more. Full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Owner will consider one dog up to medium size (no more than 40 pounds) with review and consideration of pet and additional pet deposit. Full size fridge included but not warranties by owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1895.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9261 Odeum Drive have any available units?
9261 Odeum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9261 Odeum Drive have?
Some of 9261 Odeum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9261 Odeum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9261 Odeum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9261 Odeum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9261 Odeum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9261 Odeum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9261 Odeum Drive offers parking.
Does 9261 Odeum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9261 Odeum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9261 Odeum Drive have a pool?
No, 9261 Odeum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9261 Odeum Drive have accessible units?
No, 9261 Odeum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9261 Odeum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9261 Odeum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University