9261 Odeum Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home on corner lot with 2 living areas, split bedrooms, master retreat downstairs, second living up that leads to covered corner balcony, built in desk/work area & more. Full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Owner will consider one dog up to medium size (no more than 40 pounds) with review and consideration of pet and additional pet deposit. Full size fridge included but not warranties by owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1895.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.