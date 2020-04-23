9137 Abaco Way

Amenities

Great 4 Bed 2 Baths house in Fort Worth area. Home has granite countertops, luxury plank flooring, and much more! The kitchen has a open floor plan with a great view to your backyard. The master bedroom features walk in closet and double vanity sink in the bathroom. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/730374?source=marketing. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Agents please schedule with CSS. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.