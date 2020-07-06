All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9136 Bronze Meadow Drive

9136 Bronze Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9136 Bronze Meadow Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
APPLICATION PENDING: 1yr old home on GREENBELT! New NW Community Park just down street! Great floorplan with high ceilings, split bedrooms, and many upgrades-beautiful kitchen & dining with big UPGRADED ISLAND, GRANITE counters, ample cabinets, walk-in pantry & 5 burner STAINLESS STEEL gas stove- Private master suite with dual sinks in bathroom, sep. garden tub, oversized shower & big closet. Private study, mud room area, Up is huge bdrm & full bath that is a perfect gameroom. Built-in pest control system. Comm. has pool-playground-jogging trails. App fee is 50.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive have any available units?
9136 Bronze Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9136 Bronze Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 Bronze Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

