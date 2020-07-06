9136 Bronze Meadow Drive

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING: 1yr old home on GREENBELT! New NW Community Park just down street! Great floorplan with high ceilings, split bedrooms, and many upgrades-beautiful kitchen & dining with big UPGRADED ISLAND, GRANITE counters, ample cabinets, walk-in pantry & 5 burner STAINLESS STEEL gas stove- Private master suite with dual sinks in bathroom, sep. garden tub, oversized shower & big closet. Private study, mud room area, Up is huge bdrm & full bath that is a perfect gameroom. Built-in pest control system. Comm. has pool-playground-jogging trails. App fee is 50.00