9109 Rushing River Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! NEW AC UNIT April 2019, Homes exterior offers a decent sized front and backyard. The backyard has a large covered sitting area plus a privacy fence. The interior offers hard floors through out the home, excluding the bedrooms. The floorpan allows for plenty of light, with plenty of windows through out the home and large windows in the Master bedroom. The masterbathroom offers a his and her sink with a separate shower and tub. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks!