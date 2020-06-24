All apartments in Fort Worth
9109 Rushing River Drive
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:04 PM

9109 Rushing River Drive

9109 Rushing River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9109 Rushing River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! NEW AC UNIT April 2019, Homes exterior offers a decent sized front and backyard. The backyard has a large covered sitting area plus a privacy fence. The interior offers hard floors through out the home, excluding the bedrooms. The floorpan allows for plenty of light, with plenty of windows through out the home and large windows in the Master bedroom. The masterbathroom offers a his and her sink with a separate shower and tub. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Rushing River Drive have any available units?
9109 Rushing River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 Rushing River Drive have?
Some of 9109 Rushing River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Rushing River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Rushing River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Rushing River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9109 Rushing River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9109 Rushing River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9109 Rushing River Drive offers parking.
Does 9109 Rushing River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Rushing River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Rushing River Drive have a pool?
No, 9109 Rushing River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9109 Rushing River Drive have accessible units?
No, 9109 Rushing River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Rushing River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 Rushing River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

