9105 Delano Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in by May 15th and receive HALF MONTH FREE!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom traditional-style home is located in a highly desirable quiet neighborhood. It is within the excellent Keller ISD and walking distance to the High School. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout and open, spacious living areas with updated appliances make this a very welcoming and comfortable place that you will be happy to call yours. A large living room with a wood-burning fireplace! The Kitchen is great in size with a pantry to match its grandeur. Every bedroom has a full walk-in closet, The large master being the biggest. Outside, a lushly landscaped yard is accented with a Gazebo on the concrete patio. Schedule your showing today!