9000 Puerto Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RENTAL SPECIAL: $1595 for first 6 months of lease and raises to $1695 second 6 months if leased by 6-11. WALK TO BOSWELL HIGH! Beautiful newer single story home in Parks of Boat Club. This 3 bedroom beauty has all the room a family could want. The 1st living area has a fireplace and 2nd living area would make a great office. The kitchen has all appliances with a large frig and features nice granite counter tops. There is an island and pantry. The master suite has a separate shower and garden tub. The back yard is nice and has sprinklers and an open patio. Home is all electric. No smoking, no vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.