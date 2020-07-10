All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

9000 Puerto Vista Drive

9000 Puerto Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9000 Puerto Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL SPECIAL: $1595 for first 6 months of lease and raises to $1695 second 6 months if leased by 6-11. WALK TO BOSWELL HIGH! Beautiful newer single story home in Parks of Boat Club. This 3 bedroom beauty has all the room a family could want. The 1st living area has a fireplace and 2nd living area would make a great office. The kitchen has all appliances with a large frig and features nice granite counter tops. There is an island and pantry. The master suite has a separate shower and garden tub. The back yard is nice and has sprinklers and an open patio. Home is all electric. No smoking, no vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

