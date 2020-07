Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a fabulous rental in a great area! Im looking to Sublett this apartment while I go help my daughter. The rent here is usually $1500 a month. Its completely updated. Im leaving my furniture so you will have a bed, couch, chair, washer/dryer, as well as a 75 inch tv. Im only asking $1000 a month including the furniture so I can go help my daughter.

I will be taking all personal items like clothing, bedding, etc.