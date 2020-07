Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained KELLER ISD house in sought after Arcadia Park community with 4 BEDROOMS and a STUDY. Entrance, Study, Family room having WOOD Flooring. On a CUL-DE-SAC with huge Master with a good sized backyard. Before new lease whole house will be PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. Kitchen with lots of storage cabinets and island opening to family room. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. Landlord pays HOA. A MUST SEE!