Amenities

pool playground fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room playground pool

3 Bedroom House in Lake Pointe North - Great house in Lake Pointe North and Eagle Mt-Saginaw schools. Walk to the Community Pool and Playground. Home Features a Formal Living, Game Room, Dining Area, Open Kitchen, Nook, and Family Room with fireplace in the Rear. Extra large Master Bedroom with a closet to match. All bedrooms are upstairs with the game room. Nice big backyard too. AVAILABLE 6/10.



(RLNE2296818)