Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Note the wood plank styled floor as you walk in this great 3 BR 2.5 BA in a perfect location - The Parks of Boat Club! This resort style community offers a pool, lazy river and playground. This home offers plenty of room to roam incl large formal areas for entertaining, plus casual open kitchen & family room. Master BR with walk in closet! Tenant to confirm schools.