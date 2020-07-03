8729 Gaines Drive

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arcadia Park with built in desk area off kitchen, tons of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, split bedrooms, walk in closets in all three bedroom, separate tub & shower in master bath and privacy fenced back yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.