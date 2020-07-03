All apartments in Fort Worth
8729 Gaines Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:55 PM

8729 Gaines Drive

8729 Gaines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8729 Gaines Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arcadia Park with built in desk area off kitchen, tons of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, split bedrooms, walk in closets in all three bedroom, separate tub & shower in master bath and privacy fenced back yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8729 Gaines Drive have any available units?
8729 Gaines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8729 Gaines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8729 Gaines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8729 Gaines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8729 Gaines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8729 Gaines Drive offer parking?
No, 8729 Gaines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8729 Gaines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8729 Gaines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8729 Gaines Drive have a pool?
No, 8729 Gaines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8729 Gaines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8729 Gaines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8729 Gaines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8729 Gaines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8729 Gaines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8729 Gaines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

