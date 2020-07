Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice single story brick 3-2-2 that has open layout. Corner lot with very easy access to highway. New paint, new carpets in bedroom, HUGE living room open to the dining and kitchen island bar and granite counters and SS appliances. Come take a look at it before someone else does.