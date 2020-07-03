8600 Lariat Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-2.5-2 w bonus room in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, extensive crown molding, decorative fixtures, nice built-ins, pretty colors, lovely family room with classic brick fireplace, elegant Formal dining with chair molding, bright kitchen has upgraded 42 inch cabinets, built-in microwave and a great breakfast bar! Spacious second living would make an awesome Gameroom and is plumbed for a refrigerator and microwave. Additional bonus room upstairs! Master suite with large walk-in closet has an inviting private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice secondaries, great backyard, community pool and so much more! 1 small dog considered - no cats.