Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:41 AM

8551 Mulligan Pass

Location

8551 Mulligan Pass, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed state of the art townhouse located in secured gated community near Eagle Mountain lake. Luxurious kitchen boasts high quality shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, tile backsplash, quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances include: wine fridge, glass stove top, oven, dishwasher & microwave. Substantial sized quartz kitchen island with counter height seating perfect for family gatherings. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors with a built in electric in wall fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Master includes a walk in closet with storage and cabinets. Bath includes modern fixtures with oversized shower, bench seating & rain shower head. Private patio off of master suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8551 Mulligan Pass have any available units?
8551 Mulligan Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8551 Mulligan Pass have?
Some of 8551 Mulligan Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8551 Mulligan Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8551 Mulligan Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8551 Mulligan Pass pet-friendly?
No, 8551 Mulligan Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8551 Mulligan Pass offer parking?
No, 8551 Mulligan Pass does not offer parking.
Does 8551 Mulligan Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8551 Mulligan Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8551 Mulligan Pass have a pool?
No, 8551 Mulligan Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8551 Mulligan Pass have accessible units?
No, 8551 Mulligan Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8551 Mulligan Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8551 Mulligan Pass has units with dishwashers.

