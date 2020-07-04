8551 Mulligan Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Newly constructed state of the art townhouse located in secured gated community near Eagle Mountain lake. Luxurious kitchen boasts high quality shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, tile backsplash, quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances include: wine fridge, glass stove top, oven, dishwasher & microwave. Substantial sized quartz kitchen island with counter height seating perfect for family gatherings. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors with a built in electric in wall fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Master includes a walk in closet with storage and cabinets. Bath includes modern fixtures with oversized shower, bench seating & rain shower head. Private patio off of master suite.