Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Ready move in, very nice 3 bed 2 bath (both double sinks) home located in quite neighborhood in great Keller ISD, with two living rooms(one has a fireplace), good size of dining room with nice backyard view of pretty garden. Kitchen has many cabinet & counter space. Master bed room has vaulted ceiling. Master bath has garden tub and separated shower. Replacing all flooring with new laminated wood floor now. Very close to the community pool.