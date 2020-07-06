8532 Minturn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ice maker microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease. Very well maintained, and so much care and love filled in every room. Inviting colors throughout, Tile flooring except bedrooms are carpeted. Breakfast nook has window seat and looks out through sliding glass doors to covered patio. Include this home on your list. Kitchen offers plenty of space to work and entertain, black appliances, SS sink and a breakfast bar. As we journey through this beautiful home you will notice the master retreat has window seat and bath offers double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet.