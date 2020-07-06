All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8532 Minturn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8532 Minturn Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8532 Minturn Drive

8532 Minturn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8532 Minturn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease. Very well maintained, and so much care and love filled in every room. Inviting colors throughout, Tile flooring except bedrooms are carpeted. Breakfast nook has window seat and looks out through sliding glass doors to covered patio. Include this home on your list. Kitchen offers plenty of space to work and entertain, black appliances, SS sink and a breakfast bar. As we journey through this beautiful home you will notice the master retreat has window seat and bath offers double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Minturn Drive have any available units?
8532 Minturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 Minturn Drive have?
Some of 8532 Minturn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Minturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Minturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Minturn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8532 Minturn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8532 Minturn Drive offer parking?
No, 8532 Minturn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8532 Minturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Minturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Minturn Drive have a pool?
No, 8532 Minturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Minturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8532 Minturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Minturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 Minturn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University